Prudential PLC Sells 500 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in UDR by 99.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 236.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 1,609.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $48.91. 122,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,524. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In other UDR news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $149,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,929.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $483,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

