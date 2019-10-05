Prudential PLC Takes $202,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 55.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 880,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after buying an additional 315,388 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 824,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after buying an additional 60,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 35.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other news, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $354,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 20,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $482,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,531.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,484 and have sold 39,510 shares valued at $910,953. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $23.49 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

