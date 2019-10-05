Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Prudential Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE PUK traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 289,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,587. Prudential Public has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Public’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 529.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 681.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Public in the second quarter valued at $237,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

