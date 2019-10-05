Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Psychemedics stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Psychemedics has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter. Psychemedics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 19.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMD. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 79,263 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Psychemedics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Psychemedics by 140.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Psychemedics by 545.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Psychemedics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 318,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

