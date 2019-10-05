PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Price Up 5.6%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $34.04, approximately 985,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 749,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

PTCT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.83.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 76.41%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

