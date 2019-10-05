Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $152.42 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $148.91 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $205.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 3,834 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.02, for a total transaction of $609,682.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,854,985.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth $102,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth $2,000,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth $3,475,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

