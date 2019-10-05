Quasarcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $3,670.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,329,768 coins and its circulating supply is 168,329,768 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.