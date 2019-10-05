QUINADS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,281.00 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. QUINADS has a total market cap of $41,542.00 and approximately $20,281.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINADS token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last week, QUINADS has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00078342 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00393705 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012293 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008864 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001272 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a token. QUINADS's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. QUINADS's official website is quinads.com. QUINADS's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

