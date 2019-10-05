QunQun Market Capitalization Achieves $4.32 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. QunQun has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $246,360.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $50.98, $24.43 and $33.94. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038809 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.89 or 0.05431391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001121 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 648,803,290 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

