Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Purchased by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,645,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,817 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail Inc Series A accounts for about 5.5% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned about 0.63% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $27,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 11.4% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 7.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. 181,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,355. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

