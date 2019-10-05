Qurito 1-Day Volume Hits $8.00 (QURO)

Qurito (CURRENCY:QURO) traded 83.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Qurito has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Qurito token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. Qurito has a market capitalization of $20,518.00 and $8.00 worth of Qurito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qurito alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00192632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.95 or 0.01011624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00090437 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Qurito Profile

Qurito’s total supply is 86,939,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,408,241 tokens. Qurito’s official Twitter account is @QuritoOfficial. Qurito’s official website is www.qurito.io.

Buying and Selling Qurito

Qurito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qurito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qurito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qurito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qurito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qurito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.