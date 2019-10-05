Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Range Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.18.

RRC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 11,475,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,848,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $920.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $851.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.93 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 45.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.08%.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi acquired 9,483 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,565.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $33,246.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,196 shares in the company, valued at $331,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,938 shares of company stock worth $176,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

