Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RNGR. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 3.27.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.12). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

