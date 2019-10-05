Ravencoin (RVN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12.59 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $145.29 million and $12.59 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, QBTC, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00192872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.01013279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038505 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 4,568,865,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, IDCM, TradeOgre, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptohub, QBTC, Nanex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

