Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

NYSE RTN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $209.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.36.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,469 shares of company stock worth $3,114,720. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

