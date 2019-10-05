RDI Reit (LON:RDI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of RDI Reit (LON:RDI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RDI has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of RDI Reit in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of RDI Reit in a report on Friday, June 21st.

LON RDI opened at GBX 112.40 ($1.47) on Tuesday. RDI Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 98.40 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.78. The stock has a market cap of $427.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.70.

RDI Reit Company Profile

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

