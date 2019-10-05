RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Stake Raised by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in RealPage by 931.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RealPage by 487.8% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in RealPage by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RealPage during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in RealPage during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

RealPage stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.18. 22,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,958. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.57. RealPage Inc has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $65.92.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.21 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RP. Craig Hallum began coverage on RealPage in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 51,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $3,173,177.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,504,263 shares in the company, valued at $583,656,790.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 29,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $1,768,618.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,669,513.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 712,667 shares of company stock valued at $43,937,476. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

