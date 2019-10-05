Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Realty Income worth $11,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.95. 63,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,856. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.61. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $55.55 and a 1-year high of $78.01.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

In other Realty Income news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,154.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

