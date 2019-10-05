ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $30.35 million and approximately $31,967.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, C-Patex, Cryptopia and Crex24. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00855177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00033712 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00208418 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006024 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00072143 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004309 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Crex24, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, C-Patex, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

