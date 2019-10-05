Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 74,762 ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 74,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,000. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged comprises 2.4% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 0.8% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 15.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGHG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.06. The stock had a trading volume of 51,712 shares. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.48.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.2183 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

