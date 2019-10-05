Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.43% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $26.45. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,655. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $27.02.

