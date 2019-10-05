Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE RM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.64. 63,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,397. The company has a market cap of $304.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 48.69 and a current ratio of 48.69. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $30.45.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $84.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.50 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regional Management will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 31,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.13 per share, with a total value of $861,350.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 29,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.13 per share, with a total value of $792,738.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 101,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,614 and sold 130,319 shares valued at $3,471,805. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 203.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 210.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 18.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 5.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

