Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $595,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $164.97. 6,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,963. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.78 and a 200-day moving average of $164.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $129.51 and a twelve month high of $171.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.5373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

