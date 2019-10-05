Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 773.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,966 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 58.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 159,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 58,904 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FMS shares. Barclays raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.23 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.05.

FMS traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. 5,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,605. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $30.99 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

