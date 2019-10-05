Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Linde were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

NYSE LIN traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $185.98. 333,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,450. Linde PLC has a one year low of $145.95 and a one year high of $206.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.08. Linde had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

