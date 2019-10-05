Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 105 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 7,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,135. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $140.82 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total transaction of $5,801,454.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $312,868.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,024.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,479 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

