Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,560,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,752,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $120,060.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,212 shares of company stock worth $3,857,055 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

