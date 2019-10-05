Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 135.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in CDW were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 103,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 122,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total transaction of $145,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,213.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,673 shares of company stock worth $14,744,616. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Bank of America started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

CDW traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,865. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.02.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

