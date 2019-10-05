Remme (REM) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Remme has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Remme token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Tidex, DEx.top and Gate.io. Remme has a market cap of $2.06 million and $118,290.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038698 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.97 or 0.05448633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001095 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Remme

Remme is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Remme’s official website is remme.io.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit, Gate.io and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

