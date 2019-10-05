Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.17.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $86.74. 714,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,046,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,117 shares of company stock worth $13,240,530. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 41,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,003,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,455,000 after buying an additional 51,715 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after buying an additional 88,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Republic Services by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,428,000 after buying an additional 2,687,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Republic Services by 260.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.