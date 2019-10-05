Request (REQ) Achieves Market Cap of $7.85 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, WazirX, KuCoin and Bitbns. Request has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $124,474.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038812 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $439.74 or 0.05428488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001108 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,892,220 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, WazirX, COSS, IDEX, Radar Relay, CoinPlace, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Coineal, CoinExchange, Binance, DDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, Koinex, KuCoin, Mercatox, Ethfinex and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

