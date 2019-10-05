Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.2% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,365,000 after purchasing an additional 322,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,278,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,830,000 after buying an additional 366,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,276,000 after buying an additional 632,468 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,273,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,119,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,928,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $90,013.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,791.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 26,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. Retail Properties of America Inc has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $118.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

