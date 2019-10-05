Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock.

RBG has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Revolution Bars Group to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Revolution Bars Group alerts:

Shares of RBG opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 million and a P/E ratio of -13.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.72. Revolution Bars Group has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 130 ($1.70).

About Revolution Bars Group

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.