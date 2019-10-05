RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 93,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 89,332 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 95,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens set a $71.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.93. The stock had a trading volume of 63,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

