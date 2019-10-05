Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Raised to C$28.50

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s FY2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

TSE RCH traded up C$0.66 on Friday, hitting C$25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,842. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.48. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of C$20.03 and a 52-week high of C$27.81.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 4th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$281.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 21.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geneviève Quevillon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total value of C$63,607.50.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

