Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,485,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651,100 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 2.19% of Ring Energy worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 23.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Ring Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.66 million.

In other Ring Energy news, President David A. Fowler acquired 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $34,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $253,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Randall Broaddrick acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $42,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 115,250 shares of company stock valued at $183,370.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REI shares. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ring Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.