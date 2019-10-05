Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Up 14.8% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $20.86 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Gate.io, C2CX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00016563 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000712 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DragonEX, OKEx, C2CX, Upbit, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Binance, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.