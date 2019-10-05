River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 39.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 550,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $3,237,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $3,199,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 54,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $3,201,794.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EEFT opened at $149.00 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.78 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $691.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 24.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

