River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 30,546 Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.34% of Northern Technologies International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTIC. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 306.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 597.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 102,800 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 48,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NTIC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,964. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

