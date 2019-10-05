River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $630,000 Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50,230 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,653,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,931 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11,482.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,798,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,622. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.77. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $335.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.09.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

