River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 25,941 Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,079,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,764,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $12,711,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,632,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,589,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

TUFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock remained flat at $$16.61 during trading hours on Friday. 7,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,228. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

