River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes $843,000 Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 319.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,170.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 84.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEC. Bank of America cut their target price on Cimarex Energy from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. 220,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.32. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $546.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.90 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

