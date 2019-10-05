River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 229,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in B2Gold by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in B2Gold by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,501,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,371,000 after purchasing an additional 875,271 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in B2Gold by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,850,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,079,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 164,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 58,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,589. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $4.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $267.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.40 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a $5.30 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.