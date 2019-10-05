Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 65.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 847,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after acquiring an additional 334,345 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 785.6% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 92,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,480,000 after acquiring an additional 46,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nomura lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

NYSE:RHI opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $69.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

