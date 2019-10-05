Rock (RKT) Reaches Market Cap of $6.51 Million

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded up 60.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Rock has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $1,504.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rock has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00192007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.01019601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00090459 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rock Profile

Rock’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,253,525 tokens. Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rock’s official website is gbx.gi. The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rock

Rock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

