Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 164,465 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PROS were worth $17,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 5.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 7.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 24.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 25,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $1,876,808.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,597.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835,925 shares of company stock worth $59,942,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRO opened at $60.29 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $75.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.31 and a beta of 1.13.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. PROS had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura upped their price target on PROS from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PROS from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America started coverage on PROS in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PROS from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.27.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

