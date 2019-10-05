Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 57,251 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.27% of Alliance Data Systems worth $19,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 940.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 92.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADS opened at $123.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $118.40 and a 12-month high of $236.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.69%.

In related news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $406,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

