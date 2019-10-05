Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 61.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Corp bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

