Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,127,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $19,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OI. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 75.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 15.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol A. Williams purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OI opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.07). Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

OI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

