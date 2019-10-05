Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,368 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.27% of Post worth $20,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,754,000 after purchasing an additional 127,448 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,175,000 after purchasing an additional 309,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 166,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Post by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 174,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POST. Evercore ISI began coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.30. 16,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.87. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $83.88 and a 12 month high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.13 per share, with a total value of $196,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,185.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

